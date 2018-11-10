Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target (up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 567 ($7.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.60 ($6.70).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 484.40 ($6.33) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

