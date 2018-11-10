Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $328,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $369.34 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $259.60 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

