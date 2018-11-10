Hudson Ltd (HUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hudson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson by 61.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hudson by 31.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hudson in the first quarter worth $122,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 273,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,580. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudson has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.50 million. Hudson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

