Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Buys 1,957 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $58,925.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,281.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HPP stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is areal estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Media & Entertainment Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.