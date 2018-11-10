Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.30 ($77.09) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.25 ($89.83).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €62.22 ($72.35) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12-month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

