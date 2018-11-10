Humana (HUM) PT Set at $390.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Humana (NYSE:HUM) has been given a $390.00 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MED increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $338.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Humana has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

