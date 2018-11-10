IBERIABANK (IBKC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $91.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

IBKC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth about $3,540,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 721,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

