iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $24.07 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

