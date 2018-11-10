Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 11,000 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 16.4% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 80.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NYSE NFG opened at $54.15 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

