ICU Medical (ICUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ICU Medical updated its FY 2018 guidance to $8.45-8.85 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $8.45-8.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $28.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.01. The stock had a trading volume of 689,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,891. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $321.70. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total transaction of $3,368,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $913,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,920 shares of company stock worth $202,651,956. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 452.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 137,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 112,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,882,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ICU Medical (ICUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/icu-medical-icui-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.