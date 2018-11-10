IFG Advisory LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $397,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $95.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IFG Advisory LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ifg-advisory-llc-invests-416000-in-vanguard-long-term-bond-etf-blv.html.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.