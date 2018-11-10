IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,490,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.66.

NYSE:UPS opened at $109.51 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ifg-advisory-llc-raises-stake-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.