IFG Advisory LLC Sells 826 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 185,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 179,726 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,811,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IFG Advisory LLC Sells 826 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ifg-advisory-llc-sells-826-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.