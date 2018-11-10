IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6,176.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stepan were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,279,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,400.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,021 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1,891.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 167.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 77,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE SCL opened at $84.66 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $44,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,774.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $185,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock worth $535,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

