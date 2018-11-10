IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $239,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $325,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ifp-advisors-inc-trims-position-in-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.