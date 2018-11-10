Ignition Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $246,605.00 and $1,605.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,019,986 coins and its circulating supply is 964,662 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

