IMI (IMI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut IMI to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,275 ($16.66) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut IMI to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut IMI to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,247.31 ($16.30).

IMI stock traded down GBX 38.50 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 942 ($12.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,093 ($14.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,453 ($18.99).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

