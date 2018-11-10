Impax Laboratories (IPXL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Financial Analysis

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impax Laboratories and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impax Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products $342.03 million 0.51 -$12.94 million N/A N/A

Impax Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Impax Laboratories and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impax Laboratories 0 5 4 0 2.44 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Impax Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Impax Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Impax Laboratories is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Profitability

This table compares Impax Laboratories and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impax Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products -4.03% -11.51% -7.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Impax Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Impax Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Impax Laboratories beats Nature’s Sunshine Products on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent pharmaceutical products. It operates in two segments, Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment provides generic pharmaceutical products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, and others; generic prescription products through third-party pharmaceutical entities pursuant to alliance agreements; generic pharmaceutical over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products to third parties; and generic pharmaceutical OTC products through third-party pharmaceutical companies pursuant to alliance agreements. The Impax Specialty Pharma segment engages in the development, sale, and distribution of proprietary brand pharmaceutical products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including migraine, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and post-herpetic neuralgia, as well as other select specialty segments. The company markets and sells its products to drug wholesalers, warehousing chain drug stores, mass merchandisers, and mail-order pharmacies in the continental United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Impax Laboratories, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and distribute controlled release generic pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

