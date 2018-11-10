Imperial Capital Trims Construction Partners (ROAD) Target Price to $14.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.48% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $8,888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $8,272,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $8,004,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $7,804,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $6,006,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

