Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.12

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Incent has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. Incent has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $2,492.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00250930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.96 or 0.10241742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,599 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

