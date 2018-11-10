Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 102,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 28,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.0700000038500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Independence Gold (IGO) Stock Price Up 25%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/independence-gold-igo-stock-price-up-25.html.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.