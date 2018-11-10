Independent Research Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3)

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.56 ($64.61).

DRW3 stock opened at €51.90 ($60.35) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.80 ($81.16) and a 12 month high of €107.00 ($124.42).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

