INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

