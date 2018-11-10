Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 625 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ISAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, October 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 535.67 ($7.00).

LON ISAT traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 422 ($5.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 1-year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

