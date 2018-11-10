InnerWorkings (INWK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.87 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.93%. InnerWorkings updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

INWK traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $4.24. 989,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,720. The firm has a market cap of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

INWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart acquired 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $52,516.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $658,684.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in InnerWorkings by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,620,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in InnerWorkings by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 521,585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in InnerWorkings by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “InnerWorkings (INWK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/innerworkings-inwk-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.