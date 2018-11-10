Innova (INN) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $326,077.00 and $420.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003241 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,597,144 coins and its circulating supply is 4,847,144 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

