Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Given $49.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $49.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innovative Industrial Properties an industry rank of 160 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

NYSE IIPR traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 160,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,735. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 37.34% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $21,037,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10,447.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

