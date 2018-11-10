Innoviva (INVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.19. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 75.67% and a negative return on equity of 110.01%. Innoviva’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 153.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 943.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 64,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 185,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 721.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 899,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 790,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

