Insider Buying: Beston Global Food Company Ltd (BFC) Insider Purchases 3,711 Shares of Stock

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) insider Michael B. Molepske purchased 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$48.22 ($34.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$178,944.42 ($126,910.94). The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFC stock remained flat at $A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,082 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Beston Global Food

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, invests in food and beverage businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates in five segments: Dairy, Seafood, Health, Meat, and Distribution. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, yoghurt, flavored milk, hard and soft cheese, quark, and butter; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

