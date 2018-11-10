Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Director Buys $95,040.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Bryan Leibman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $95,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,418.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,293,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 1,199.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 155,602 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Director Buys $95,040.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/insider-buying-carriage-services-inc-csv-director-buys-95040-00-in-stock.html.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.