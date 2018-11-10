Insider Buying: Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £152.90 ($199.79).

On Monday, October 8th, Paul Zwillenberg bought 21 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £147.21 ($192.36).

On Friday, September 7th, Paul Zwillenberg bought 20 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.74).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Several research analysts have commented on DMGT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.40 ($8.72).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

