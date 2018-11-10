Insider Buying: Encana Corp (ECA) EVP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) EVP Joanne Linette Alexander acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $22,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ECA opened at $8.85 on Friday. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Encana by 15.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Encana by 274.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Encana by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Encana by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Encana by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Encana from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Encana Corp (ECA) EVP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/insider-buying-encana-corp-eca-evp-purchases-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.