Insider Buying: Greencastle Resources Ltd (VGN) Director Purchases C$14,630.00 in Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg purchased 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$14,630.00.

CVE VGN opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Greencastle Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Greencastle Resources

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, Mining Interests, and Drones. It holds 100% interests in two gold exploration projects, which include the Indian Creek Property located in Lander County, Nevada; and Jewel Ridge located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka mineral trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada.

