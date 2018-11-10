Insider Buying: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) CEO Purchases $526,000.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $526,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

