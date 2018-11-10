Insider Buying: Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Director Acquires 12,400 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Director John B. Juneau bought 12,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $299,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. 198,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,509. Talos Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.69). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

