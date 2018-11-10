Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Gennaro Dennis A. De bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $797,853.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

