Insider Selling: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) VP Sells $51,367.24 in Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $51,367.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Friday, October 19th, Gunter Reiss sold 1,087 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $6,445.91.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $6.34 on Friday. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 396,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 146,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 597,179 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 124,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) VP Sells $51,367.24 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/insider-selling-a10-networks-inc-aten-vp-sells-51367-24-in-stock.html.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.