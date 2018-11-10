Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) CFO Sells 1,796 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $57,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $29.91 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 303,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,367,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 150,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

