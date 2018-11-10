Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (CARB) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Director Todd Krasnow sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $191,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $29.74 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Carbonite by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carbonite by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,759,000 after acquiring an additional 417,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carbonite by 51,742.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 450,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MED downgraded shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

