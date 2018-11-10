Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Insider Sells 23,356 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $138.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Raymond James raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

