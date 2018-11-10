Insider Selling: Insperity Inc (NSP) EVP Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE NSP opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,713,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,849,000 after purchasing an additional 573,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Insperity by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,437,000 after purchasing an additional 537,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insperity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Insperity by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.