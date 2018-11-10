Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Co (KO) SVP Sells $2,628,700.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Francisco Crespo sold 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $2,628,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.68 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

