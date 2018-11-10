Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

