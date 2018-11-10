Interface, Inc. (TILE) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Interface worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 122.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 62.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.48. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.25.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.38 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Interface Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.
