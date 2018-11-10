Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.06 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 6.93%.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. The company has a market capitalization of $792.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.43. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

