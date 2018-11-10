inTEST (INTT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $7.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

INTT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in inTEST by 114.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth $1,127,000.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

