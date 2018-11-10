Intrexon (XON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 million. Intrexon’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of Intrexon stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,050. Intrexon has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Get Intrexon alerts:

XON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,152,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intrexon by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 176,105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intrexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intrexon by 15.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 711,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intrexon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Intrexon by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intrexon (XON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/intrexon-xon-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-21-eps.html.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.