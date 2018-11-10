Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Stake Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $17.69 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

