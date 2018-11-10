Invesco (IVZ) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.22, but opened at $21.78. Invesco shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 4645642 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.
The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Invesco by 16.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 40.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,967 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,046,000 after purchasing an additional 529,414 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.