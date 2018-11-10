Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Holdings Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 715,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Holdings Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/invesco-preferred-etf-pgx-holdings-increased-by-regal-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.